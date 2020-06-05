Cyber tip leads to child porn arrest in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
In a Facebook post, Boaz police said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Police then opened an investigation into 30-year-old Joshua Lee Allen Briscoe.
Boaz Police Department investigators and Marshall County district attorney investigators executed a search warrant at his home on May 19. Police say several electronic devices were seized.
Investigators say found found numerous child porn images on Briscoe’s phone.
Briscoe was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with possession of child pornography, possession with intent to disseminate, and production of child pornography.
