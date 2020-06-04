WATCH: Honest moment captured as Clanton police officer prays for community

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Ericka Childers paused this week when she saw a Clanton police officer praying in her community. With everything going on in the world, she wasn’t sure how to respond.
Ericka then pulled out her phone and decided to record Cpl. Jay Edwards praying in the West End community.
“I decided to film because I wanted people to see something good and positive other than violence and vandalism all the time," she said. "You know dealing with social media, people are quick to share the bad over good and I wanted to do something different. I’m for anything positive, and uplifting. You never know who life you can touch or change! I’m a woman who believes in the power of prayer and that it changes things.”
You can watch Ericka’s post below.
Cpl. Edwards has been in law enforcement for 23 years, including 6 1/2 years with Clanton. He says he wanted to be a police officer to help people and make a difference in lives.
“God laid on my heart to go pray for West End,” Cpl. Edwards said. "Of course I was aware of the marches and riots and how it looked like hatred and unrest was spreading across the country. Being obedient to God, I immediately drove to West End and prayed for peace and understanding and for God’s love and compassion to fill the hearts of his children.
Cpl. Edwards said that while the video shows him praying for West End, he also prayed for the entire community, state and country.
