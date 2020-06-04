Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue.
A senior administration official said that the governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location.
The move comes amid turmoil across the nation and around the world over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.
This also follows Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announcing that he would introduce an ordinance to remove the Confederate monuments on city land along Monument Avenue.
It’s been a back and forth debate for years. The city owns all of the Confederate monuments in Richmond except for the Lee monument, which the state owns. Now there are renewed efforts to get rid of them all.
Huge crowds gathered around the Lee monument Wednesday. Following George Floyd’s death in police custody, many of the protesters find a striking connection to Confederate statues adorning Monument Avenue.
"I say burn it down. Tear it down,” Austin Carroll said.
"Absolutely,” Xra Bennett said. Bennett and Raul Santos came out to the monument on the same day they graduated from high school, completing one milestone, hoping to see another. “Slavery is over. It’s over. It’s done. It’s time for a change,” they said.
"On the death of Heather Heyer, I submitted a request to take down the monuments but my colleagues on city council chose not to advance the papers,” Mike Jones said as a crowd erupted in anger.
Jones says he plans to propose yet another ordinance to get rid of all confederate monuments in Richmond. Stoney stood by his side in agreement.
"I got a 19-year-old son that I’m worried about. These racist monuments…they’ve got to come down,” Jones said.
Their message comes as reports surfaced saying Governor Ralph Northam plans to announce Thursday he will have the state owned Lee monument removed and will welcome suggestions on what to do with it.
“These structural and monumental symbols have been extremely offensive to Black America and others,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn (D-70th). “This monument represented a lost cause. An inhumane cause. And I stand with the Governor for taking down a symbol that has been so offensive and so hurtful. The next generation will now be free from having to see it, no longer having to wonder why Virginia would allow it to continue to stand tall when it does not represent the New Virginia or Virginians who have worked diligently to make progress in our Commonwealth and work toward making sure that we are one Virginia.”
"We have to change and adapt with the times or it’s an incredibly dangerous situation isn't it? That's when things go really bad so I think this is a reflection of that. It's time for the statues to go,” one protester added.
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus also released the following statement in part:
“The long overdue removal of the Lee statue is an important step towards honestly and clearly addressing our Commonwealth’s and our country’s past. This removal was an answer to the countless calls from our Virginia communities, our members, and many others to take Virginia into a new, more just tomorrow. It coincides with similar actions, such as with the removal of the confederate statue at Appomattox in Alexandria and with plans to remove the Fredericksburg slave auction block this month. In addition, we must continue to focus on creating a better future by dismantling the systemic racism that still exists across our institutions.”
Not everyone thinks all of this is a good idea. Speaking on behalf of the Virginia Flaggers, Grayson Jennings issued the following statement:
“The Virginia Flaggers are disgusted, but certainly not surprised by Mayor Stoney’s announcement today that he would introduce an ordinance July 1 to destroy the beautiful memorials on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Against the wishes of the overwhelming majority of citizens and to satisfy the demands of a small, violent group of agitators, he is asking the citizens of Richmond to spend millions to destroy national landmarks in the middle of a pandemic that has wrecked the city’s economy.
Failing schools, crumbling infrastructure and now city wide vandalization and destruction of property will take a back seat to his agenda to rid the city of any history or heritage that he deems ‘offensive’.
Once called the ‘Grandest Avenue in the South’, Monument Avenue will become a burned out, boarded up extension of the rest of the city, adding huge losses in tourism to already precarious financial woes.
We can only hope that there are enough council members who are willing to put the needs of the citizens of the city over the demands of a few extremist and stop Stoney in his tracks.”
The Mayor of Crewe, Greg Eanes, also sent a letter to Northam and Stoney asking that the monuments be moved to his town to help increase Civil War tourism and revenue, which he says his town depends on.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press/WWBT. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)