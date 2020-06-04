Victim identified in fatal Decatur wreck

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 within Decatur city limits Thursday morning.
Decatur police say it happened between Exit 340 and the Tennessee River Bridge. Our news partners at the News Courtier report that the driver lost control of his truck, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The News Courier reports that Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the victim as 30-year-old Zachary James Sandifer.
Both southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for a period of time on with drivers facing significant delays.
