Tar Heels Track Athlete, Huntsville native prepares for upcoming season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Track standout for Sparkman High and North Alabama. And now Lauryn Hall , a junior at The University of North Carolina prepares to ramping up activity for her track and field season.
“At first I was just running around the neighborhood and running miles,” Hall said via phone. "Coach had a meeting with us on Zoom and start sending out the summer programs, he’s getting it together now so we can have it in time.
Lauryn with the fourth fastest time in UNC history in the 60 meter dash last season, along with achieving personal best records as well. With a new coaching staff, staying touch has been huge during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We’ve had specified team meetings. Coaches have had Zoom meetings,and what we’re trying to work on over the summer and what we need to be doing," Hall added. “Our weight coach has had zoom meetings with us also. As of the end of last season, the last indoor season, we were going in a very positive direction for all of us, so they’re really fired up about keeping that progress going.”
