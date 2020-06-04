State sues Hartselle Utilities over wastewater allegations

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state is suing Hartselle Utilities.
According to the complaint, Hartselle Utilities discharges pollutants from its wastewater treatment plant on Blue Ridge Road into Shoal Creek.
Hartselle Utilities is required to obtain a permit before discharging any new or increased pollution into state water.
The complaint cites that in this case, wastewater was discharged without a permit.
It also says the utility company didn't notify the public or county health department when there were overflows.
Hartselle Utilities could face up to $25,000 per violation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.