Police to hold press conference discussing Wednesday night protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a night of protests in Downtown Huntsville against the killing of George Floyd, at least 19 people have been arrested.
Countless videos circulate social media, one showing a firework being shot toward officers as they work to clear out the streets.
Still, some protestors say the evening was peaceful and that they did not witness any violent acts to justify police force.
“There was nothing violent to occur. We knelt, we chanted, we did everything we had to do,” one demonstrator says. “Nobody threw anything from as far as I could see, and I was moving."
The protestor admits a flag was set on fire at one point in the night but says protestors helped stomp it out, wanting the demonstration to be peaceful.
The Huntsville Police Department is set to hold a news conference today at 11:30 a.m. to recap the evening from their perspective.
