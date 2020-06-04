Periods of heavy rain on the way this afternoon

Another warm and humid start to the day today, but we have some more storms on the way this afternoon.
Temperatures this morning into the upper 60s and low 70s across much of the Tennessee Valley. Skies are partly cloudy and we are seeing some areas of sunshine this morning but it won't stay that way all day long. While warm this morning, the increasing cloud cover and rain chances this afternoon will limit our afternoon heating. That should keep temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be more storm coverage through the afternoon today meaning if you didn't see storms Wednesday, there is a better chance you will see rain today. Some storms may be strong with wind gusts of 40+ mph and heavy rain. Small hail will be possible as well. Some places could see up to an inch of rain today in just 30 minutes.
Overnight we will dry out as storms fizzle. Temperatures overnight will be into the mid to upper 60s as humidity stays high. Storms will be back for Friday, but they won’t be as widespread as today. Hit and miss storms are forecast over the weekend with highs near 90. Expecting Saturday to bring a better chance for sunshine while Sunday will be overcast. Tropical Storm Cristobal will be moving through the Gulf this weekend as well and will likely make landfall along the Louisiana coastline. We don’t expect much of an impact here in North Alabama, but we could see some rain early next week. Make sure you keep checking back for more info through the next few days.
