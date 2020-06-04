Periods of heavy rain on the way this afternoon

Temperatures this morning into the upper 60s and low 70s across much of the Tennessee Valley. Skies are partly cloudy and we are seeing some areas of sunshine this morning but it won't stay that way all day long. While warm this morning, the increasing cloud cover and rain chances this afternoon will limit our afternoon heating. That should keep temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be more storm coverage through the afternoon today meaning if you didn't see storms Wednesday, there is a better chance you will see rain today. Some storms may be strong with wind gusts of 40+ mph and heavy rain. Small hail will be possible as well. Some places could see up to an inch of rain today in just 30 minutes.