North Alabama Pro Athletes hold a Virtual Q&A June 10th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Some of the best homegrown athletes from North Alabama want to tell their story of hard work, and dedication. Local trainer Crystal Harris helped many of these young men along the way and wants you to hear their story.
Crystal: "I wanted people to get the opportunity to hear these professional athlete’s story, local personal trainer Crystal Harris said. " I think sometimes we have this story in our own head on how they became successful, so I wanted everyone to get a chance to hear from them."
Haris will be conducting a virtual Q and A Wednesday June 10th. North Alabama’s own Reggie Ragland, Darian Stewart, Rolando McClain, Jerraud Powers, Kerryon and Kerron Johnson Patrick Lee , along with Sparkman High Alum and MLB picthcer Bruce Maxwell will all be on the video chat. Harris believes showing young athletes the blueprint to success is invaluable.
"Some of them played more than football. Some of them played baseball and loved baseball, Harris added. “Darian Stewart played soccer, was an awesome soccer player. So I wanted them to kinda get the idea from these young men, that I had a choice.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kingdom-fitness-presents-building-of-the-kingdom-virtual-qa-tickets-87910981111
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.