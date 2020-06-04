NAACP discusses Huntsville protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The NAACP held a press conference to address Wednesday night’s protest in downtown Huntsville.
Alabama NAACP president Benard Simelton spoke about what happened and the escalation toward the end that led to police using riot gas and making arrests.
He also discussed his conversations with law enforcement ahead of the protest.
You can watch the entire press conference above.
The NAACP sent out a list of 10 demands to law enforcement agencies across the stater in regards to use of force.
These demands and the protest were in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
