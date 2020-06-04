10 NAACP demands for all police departments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is ready for change in how communities are policed around the country.
Prior to protests on Wednesday, the NAACP released a list of 10 demands for all police departments.
See the entire list:
- Create a Citizens Review Board, Police Trial Board, or Accountability Review Board for the public to have permanent presence/seats and have subpoena power.
- Release all body camera, citizens, and business camera footage; and 911 call audio to public.
- Immediately release the names of all officers, supervisors involved in all shootings.
- Release and/or create Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s:
- To de-escalate conflict with person with weapon present and/or drawn
- To clarify the “Shoot to Kill” or “Shoot to Injure” decisions
- To remove corrupt officers
- To de-escalate conflict of excessive force situations
- To provide medical attention for shot or injured suspects
- To test officers in shooting for alcohol and chemical substance
- Every minority shooting requires an elevated level of investigation within the city, county, state, national law enforcement.
- Increase the use of special prosecutors when potential hate crimes are present.
- Implement implicit bias training for interacting with persons of color to include racial sensitivity, diversity training, and de-escalation strategies.
- Enhance the collection of data on fatalities involving police officers.
- Discourage so called “citizen’s arrest” or escalating or confronting acts within the community.
- Interact and team up with the NAACP and other organizations that promote public safety and good citizenship of the public.
