Local businesses receive damage to windows, remove boards after protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Huntsville business owners were proactive in protecting their property ahead of protests this week.
Still, some were left with pieces to pick up.
Workers at the Regions Bank building on Clinton Avenue came to work this morning to find a window broken by a rock after Wednesday night’s protest.
Up the road, local coffee shop Kaffeeklatsch’s also had window damage.
Across the street, boards were removed from Clinton Row Shops and Downtown Self Storage.
Owner David Johnston said he spent several thousand dollars to place and remove the boards, but didn’t want to risk any damage to his buildings from protesters.
“So, it wasn’t just the cost of the wood it was the labor to do this now I have to store it, have to find a place to store it. So, it’s an ongoing cost, so I have added another element of cost to my business," said Johnston.
In Bloom Flower Studios is located inside of Clinton Row Shops, its co-owner, Ron Cooper, said he is thankful Johnston took safety precautions.
“It was a smart move to make and we are proud he took care of us and did that for us," said Cooper.
Johnston said although he has concerns that his building could be damaged now that the boards are removed, he wants to ensure his tenants can get back to work and be safe.
“We got to do business, this is their lively hood. I’ve got a bakery selling bake goods this morning, what was she going to do? You know I’ve got people in here doing hair, so it was important to them to open," said Johnston.
WAFF 48 spoke to the building manager of Regions Bank who tells us they are currently waiting to receive an estimate on the damage to window.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.