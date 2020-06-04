Isolated shower, storm chances tonight

Afternoon highs will be around 90 Saturday through Monday of next week. We continue to track Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the system a little closer to north Alabama by Tuesday. This could bring us more widespread rain and storms early next week. Keep checking back for updates. If you are traveling to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend I expect the most widespread rain to fall late Saturday night into Monday morning. The surf conditions will get rough by Saturday morning. Expect improving conditions along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast by Wednesday.