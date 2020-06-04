Isolated shower, storm chances tonight

Isolated shower and storm chances remain possible into the late evening hours. It will be a muggy night with lows around 70 degrees.
For Friday we are forecasting additional isolated morning and afternoon showers and storms. Highs will return to the upper 80s on Friday. This weekend we could see a few isolated afternoon showers and passing t-storms but rain chances will be 20 percent or less Saturday and Sunday.
Afternoon highs will be around 90 Saturday through Monday of next week. We continue to track Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the system a little closer to north Alabama by Tuesday. This could bring us more widespread rain and storms early next week. Keep checking back for updates. If you are traveling to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend I expect the most widespread rain to fall late Saturday night into Monday morning. The surf conditions will get rough by Saturday morning.
Expect improving conditions along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast by Wednesday.
