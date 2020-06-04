Huntsville City Schools announces virtual school option

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools (HCS) is launching Huntsville Virtual Academy, a fully online learning experience for students, beginning in August.
The virtual school curriculum is available for students in grades K-12. Learning will occur remotely off campus, and HCS will provide academic supports for students.
Students will be able to access learning materials anywhere at any time in the online environment. The program will offer each student a personalized pace and schedule. While students must have internet access to attend Huntsville Virtual Academy, HCS will provide devices for students.
Huntsville Virtual Academy is available to all students who are zoned for HCS. Families must enroll their student in HCS and complete the Huntsville Virtual Academy enrollment process for their student to attend the virtual school. Students will follow online course syllabi.
Students may participate in athletics (subject to guidelines from the Alabama High School Athletics Association) and extracurricular activities at their zoned school.
Students who graduate from Huntsville Virtual Academy will receive a HCS diploma and be invited to participate in graduation ceremonies with their zoned school. Huntsville Virtual Academy students will be eligible for honors designations at graduations.
Families who are new to the district may begin the enrollment process by visiting huntsvillecityschools.org.
Families already enrolled in HCS may complete the registration process for Huntsville Virtual Academy on the district website.
Registration will be open June 5-29.
Learn more about Huntsville Virtual Academy by visiting huntsvillecityschools.org/hva.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.