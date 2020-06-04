HudsonAlpha offering virtual summer programs for students, educators

College students – HudsonAlpha will offer a new, free online professional development seminar series beginning on June 8. The BioTrain Professional Development Seminar Series will cover topics including professional etiquette, career advice (resumes and interview skills), ethics and more. The first session will feature Rick Myers, PhD, HudsonAlpha president and science director. Dr. Myers will discuss his path to genomics research. In addition, HudsonAlpha Spark, a program for busy professionals, has moved online. Zoom links and event information can be found at: https://hudsonalpha.org/spark/.