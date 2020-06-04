HudsonAlpha offering virtual summer programs for students, educators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HudsonAlpha is joining the virtual trend by bringing its summer programs online.
The educational outreach team is offering a number of virtual programs this summer.
You can sign your middle schooler up for a course where they'll get a chance to try experiments at home.
College students can also get career advice as they get ready to take their next step.
And educators can sign up to learn more about life science.
Classes start next week.
Here are the links to sign up:
Middle school students – Beginning June 8, HudsonAlpha is offering Science Shorts: Summer Adventures, free online activities and experiments to try at home. There will be a new topic posted each week, from curdling milk to exploring outside as a backyard biologist. Visit https://flipgrid.com/scienceshortssa for access.
College students – HudsonAlpha will offer a new, free online professional development seminar series beginning on June 8. The BioTrain Professional Development Seminar Series will cover topics including professional etiquette, career advice (resumes and interview skills), ethics and more. The first session will feature Rick Myers, PhD, HudsonAlpha president and science director. Dr. Myers will discuss his path to genomics research. In addition, HudsonAlpha Spark, a program for busy professionals, has moved online. Zoom links and event information can be found at: https://hudsonalpha.org/spark/.
Educators – Teachers have a unique opportunity to continue professional learning with HudsonAlpha this summer. HudsonAlpha Beacon is a program to help educators find life science content from a distance. These virtual opportunities provide ways to explore and interact with genetics, biotechnology, and the wider world of science. https://hudsonalpha.org/beacon/.
Learn more about virtual programs here: https://hudsonalpha.org/hudsonalpha-to-host-virtual-summer-programs/.
