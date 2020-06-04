HudsonAlpha hosts virtual summer programs for students, educators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During a normal summer, the HudsonAlpha campus would be abuzz with educators learning new and innovative ways to bring genomics concepts to their classrooms, and students participating in summer camps and internships.
Although in-person workshops and camps have been canceled due to COVID-19, HudsonAlpha’s Educational Outreach team is keeping the summer learning alive through new virtual programs.
“Once we made the difficult decision to cancel all in-person summer activities, our Educational Outreach team quickly went to work developing an exciting schedule of virtual programs and experiences,” said Dr. Neil Lamb, vice president of Educational Outreach at HudsonAlpha.
“Activities are available, and registration is underway, for a diverse offering of enriching, engaging and fun programs.”
On June 8, HudsonAlpha kicks off virtual programs for life science educators, middle school students and college students.
- Middle school students – Beginning June 8, HudsonAlpha is offering Science Shorts: Summer Adventures, free online activities and experiments to try at home. There will be a new topic posted each week, from curdling milk to exploring outside as a backyard biologist. Visit https://flipgrid.com/scienceshortssa for access.
- College students – HudsonAlpha will offer a new, free online professional development seminar series beginning on June 8. The BioTrain Professional Development Seminar Series will cover topics including professional etiquette, career advice (resumes and interview skills), ethics and more. The first session will feature Rick Myers, PhD, HudsonAlpha president and science director. Dr. Myers will discuss his path to genomics research. https://hudsonalpha.org/biotrain/
- Busy Professionals - HudsonAlpha Spark, a program for busy professionals, has moved online. Zoom links and event information can be found at: https://hudsonalpha.org/spark/.
- Educators – Teachers have a unique opportunity to continue professional learning with HudsonAlpha this summer. HudsonAlpha Beacon is a program to help educators find life science content from a distance. These virtual opportunities provide ways to explore and interact with genetics, biotechnology, and the wider world of science. https://hudsonalpha.org/beacon/.
