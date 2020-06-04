Group targets Limestone Co. Confederate statue

Carl Jones, division commander for the Alabama Sons of Confederate Veterans, said in his opinion, the statue should stay exactly where it is now. Other monuments around the south were set up during the Civil Rights era several decades later in response to increasing calls for equal rights. But, Jones says this monument is different from others because it was set up in 1909, while veterans and and widows from the war were still alive. “What these monuments represented to them was memorials and literal headstones or gravestones for all those soldiers who never came back,” Jones said. He compared removing the statue to desecrating a family grave."