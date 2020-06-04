Group targets Limestone Co. Confederate statue

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Around Alabama and around the south, monuments and statues to Confederate soldiers are coming down or facing public pressure.
Now, one local group is pushing to add the statue at the Limestone County Courthouse to the list.
According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, a gofundme account has been set up by some Athens High School alumni who want to remove the statue. “Athens always taught us to be leaders and not followers,” said Nicholas Pickett, who graduated in 2006. “If we think something is wrong, be a voice and stand up for what’s right.”
Another member of the group, Madeline Burkhardt, says the issue is that the statue is placed on public property, when she believes it should be in a veteran’s museum. “We don’t need to erase our history at all, no matter how gruesome or upsetting it is,” Burkhardt said. “... It is a veteran of war and it’s meant to represent veterans of that war, so it would be a better place for that statue.”
Carl Jones, division commander for the Alabama Sons of Confederate Veterans, said in his opinion, the statue should stay exactly where it is now. Other monuments around the south were set up during the Civil Rights era several decades later in response to increasing calls for equal rights. But, Jones says this monument is different from others because it was set up in 1909, while veterans and and widows from the war were still alive. “What these monuments represented to them was memorials and literal headstones or gravestones for all those soldiers who never came back,” Jones said. He compared removing the statue to desecrating a family grave."
The group is seeking $27,000 in donations to present to the Limestone County Commission. They have the ultimate say over the courthouse, but not necessarily over the statue. A state law passed in 2017 prevents some “historical monuments and markers” from being taken down by cities or counties without state approval. The law was passed in direct response to another rash of Confederate statues being removed in 2016.
The money would be earmarked to cover potential fines and legal battles if the Commission decides to take action. Attorney General Steve Marshall has already promised to fine Birmingham $25,000 for removing a monument earlier this week. Commission Chairman Collin Daly released a statement Wednesday saying the Commission was aware of the fundraiser and it was willing to hear what the public has to say. “We will be looking into the obligations and options that the County Commission might have under the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, including receiving input from interested groups and the public,” Daly said.
