Dozens of protestors gather peacefully in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - “I don’t want to be next,” said protestor Clifton Eichelbeurguer.
A peaceful call to end racial injustice by the Tuskegee community as dozens of people made their voices heard.
“Some days I feel anger, some days I’m in tears," said protestor Florence Holland.
The event was a joint effort between the community, City of Tuskegee, and local law enforcement.
“We are here for you. We love you and if you need us, we’re a call away,” said Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James.
“We are going to do all that we can in our power to change this narrative. This cannot continue," said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.
As they all rally for change.
“I’m tired of seeing everybody of my color killed and until we get exactly what we want, we just need to keep on marching,” Clifton said.
“I’ve had friends of all races reach out to me asking what can they do. How can they learn? How can they grow? What more can churches do? What can school systems do? So, the fact that we’ve gotten to this stage, not how we got here, nobody wants that. I don’t want my son to be a hashtag,” Holland said.
