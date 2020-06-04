COVID-19 cases spike in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has issued a warning that COVID-19 cases have spiked in Morgan County.
Police say the county has seen over an 80 percent increase in positive COVID-19 tests over the past two weeks with confirmed cases growing from 165 to 302.
“While many residents are still continuing to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection, it is crucial that we continue to exercise personal responsibility in all social interactions,” police said in a news release.
Police issues guidelines when going out to do day-to-day activities:
- Continue wearing facial coverings in public settings
- Maintain a distance of six feet in all social gatherings
- Sanitize your hands often
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Avoid congregating for extended periods in large crowds that aren’t socially distanced – exercise extreme caution in groups larger than 10
- Disinfect frequently used surfaces and items
“As released by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the belief COVID-19 spread is not an issue in hot weather is not supported by any evidence. COVID-19 spread has been seen in many different climates and varying temperatures,” the department said. “It is only through our unified actions that we can slow and stop the spread of COVID-19. By diligently adhering to these guidelines, we can continue protect ourselves and those we love.”
