Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform rolls out 10 expectations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People all across the country are trying to make their voices heard.
But a new group in Madison County wants to turn their voices into actions.
The Citizens Coalition was just formed to do exactly that.
Its main mission: to make sure city leaders are doing their part for criminal justice reform.
The group has written out 10 expectations they want city and county leaders to start.
The coalition wants all law enforcement agencies in Madison County to explain to the public how they handle officers who show signs of racial bias, and explain to the public how they screen candidates for racial bias.
As well as put in place a third party panel of community members. That panel would review standard operating procedures for dealing with evidence of racism.
“We feel like this list right here is reasonable. Its not cumbersome. nor is it expensive. So we’re just asking them to do these things to show that they are willing to be active about criminal justice reform,” coalition liaison Angela Curry said.
“It’s very important that we stand in solidarity and we hold our elected officials accountable. Far too long we vote people into office and they say they’re going to meet our demands and then they get into office and they forget about the people who put them there. We are not going to back down until those demands are reached and we see actual change implemented in our communities,” says community activist Jessica Barker
Curry tells us all but two of their recommendations could be started in 30 days or less.
She says they plan to bring them to the city council and commissioners meetings.
