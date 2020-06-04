ADPH addresses delays to COVID-19 data reporting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is addressing some issues that are causing delays to its COVID-19 data reporting site.
The national surveillance pipeline “is becoming overwhelmed" ADPH said Thursday morning, and delays are being seen because of a “large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories and sent to state health departments.”
Those processing labs include state public health labs, commercial labs, hospital labs and others.
ADPH is asking for patience as it and the CDC, and its vendor “work to address these growing pains.”
As of Thursday morning, the state’s COVID-19 data map indicates the state has confirmed 18,766 cases of the illness since the first case was found in mid-March. While more than half of those cases have presumably been cleared, ADPH still says 651 people have died.
Half of the deaths, or 325, have come from residents of long term care in Alabama, as of Thursday, ADPH said.
