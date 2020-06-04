AAU Teams Face New Summer Basketball Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - AAU basketball took a hit with Nike’s EYBL summer events cancelled due to COVID-19. For Southern Starz Girls AAU Director Doug Bush, he understands the risk with so many players, fans and coaches in attendance.
“They are taking every precaution that you could imagine for COVID-19 and to protect and safeguard all the participants,” Bush said via phone.
The Southern Starz AAU teams are scheduled for two events in July. One in Nashville, the other in Atlanta. No fans or coaches will be permitted, with proper spacing between courts for safety for players involved across the country. In Bush’s opinion, it will be an even better way for college programs to evaluate a prospect.
“In some ways it’s gonna provide better exposure for the girls. While the coaches wont be sitting at the courts, sitting on the baselines watching, they’re gonna be watching these games with the intent of focusing on these players, and watching them and recruiting them."
Even with the two events scheduled for July, Bush has made it completely optional for families to make the best decision for the safety and health of their players.
“We’re putting all the facts out there I can say to you from a player,” Bush said. “We’ve had nobody declined that they would not be playing.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.