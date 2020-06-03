UPDATE: state inmate recaptured after escaping Decatur facility

Escaped inmate recaptured
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 7:53 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: An inmate that escaped from the Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur on Tuesday has been recaptured.

Michael Gleen Kimbrough was located by the Fayetteville Police Department at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

The inmate surrendered to officers when located and no violence was involved.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that Michael Glenn Kimbrough escaped from the Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement or call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Kimbrough is 38 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and has tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top with black jeans.

He was serving a 25-year sentence for a robbery conviction in 2004.

