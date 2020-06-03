UAH Hockey staff resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A week after the UAH Hockey program was reinstated, the program will be on the search for a new coach. Sources have confirmed to WAFF 48 Sports Director Carl Prather that Mike Corbett and his staff resigned. Corbett just completed his seventh season with the Chargers. The program finished 2-26-6.
Corbett became the fifth Head Coach in UAH Hockey history in 2013. The chargers reached two WCHA playoff appearances during his tenure.
The Chargers program was cut due to budget concerns May 22nd, before raising one million dollars to reinstate it on May 29th.
The UAH program will play in it’s final season in the WCHA for the 2020-2021 season, before becoming an independent. The goal for the program is to find a new conference home by the end of next season.
