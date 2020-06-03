Town Creek police officer tests positive for COVID-19

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A Town Creek police officer is hoping to rejoin the force soon after testing positive for COVID-19.
Chief Jerry Garrett said the officer was sent home from work and into a two-week quarantine in accordance with state health guidelines. The quarantine is expected to end soon, but the officer will be retested before returning to work.
The chief says the officer isn’t sure how or when he contracted the virus. He was asymptomatic and was only tested for personal peace of mind. Garrett says the police department has notified everyone it believes came in contact with that officer in the days before he was tested. The offices have also been disinfected and cleaned. Other workers in the police department have been tested and came back negative.
According to the ADPH, 51 Lawrence County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
