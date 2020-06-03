Storm chances increasing through the next few days

Thursday’s chances at storms looks to be much greater, with scattered storms becoming much more widespread through the afternoon. This will likely lead to a “cooler” day for some, as highs will only be into the low to mid 80s. Temperatures won’t stay suppressed for long, as we will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s as we move into the weekend. Humidity will stay high as well, meaning we will be in for some oppressive feels like temperatures. Our weekend weather will be dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Make sure you keep checking back for more info through the next few days.