Storm chances increasing through the next few days

We’re in for another hot and humid day today and it’s already starting off that way. Mid-level clouds and high humidity have kept us warm to start off your Wednesday with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will warm fast today with temperatures skyrocketing into the mid to upper 80s by midday. The heat and humidity will bring the chance at a few isolated thunderstorms by the early afternoon today. Today’s storms will likely be hit or miss through the afternoon, but we may see them become wider spread as we move into the evening.
Thursday’s chances at storms looks to be much greater, with scattered storms becoming much more widespread through the afternoon. This will likely lead to a “cooler” day for some, as highs will only be into the low to mid 80s. Temperatures won’t stay suppressed for long, as we will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s as we move into the weekend. Humidity will stay high as well, meaning we will be in for some oppressive feels like temperatures. Our weekend weather will be dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Make sure you keep checking back for more info through the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.