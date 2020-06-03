Organizers and law enforcement hoping for peaceful protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Wednesday evening will most likely bring another large crowd to downtown Huntsville. The Madison County NAACP is hosting “The Rally Against Police Brutality” at 5 p.m.
The Madison County NAACP, Huntsville Police and downtown business owners are all urging people to remain peaceful as they make their voices heard.
Jerry Burnet, the president of the Madison County NAACP said they’ll have several speakers and are hoping for as many people as possible to learn about the cause they are fighting for.
“We are protesting because of the fact that there’s been a number of cases where black men have died at the hands of law enforcement officers, unnecessarily dying," he said.
Burnet said the death of George Floyd has sparked a movement leading to the most widespread protests he’s ever seen.
“I really can’t remember ever seeing as much widespread, across the nation protesting," Burnet said. "Not even during the Vietnam War, we had numbers of protests during then. The assassination of Reverend King, we had lots of protests but I’m not sure it was as widespread as it is right now.”
Burnet said he’s hoping people will learn a lot from the rally, especially about the importance of voting.
“I hope people understand how important it is to take a proactive approach to make sure this doesn’t happen and the only way you can do that is putting people in office that will shape policies changes does not take place until policies are changed," he said.
Burnet said they’ll have speakers and prayers until 6:30 and then ask everyone to go home, there will not be a march. He said they have been working closely with law enforcement to insure this rally doesn’t lose sight of its purpose.
“We don’t want people going out looting and burning, that’s not protesting, that’s destruction," he said.
Burnet said rioting and violence take away from and stain the message they’re working to spread.
