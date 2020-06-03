North Alabama Medical Center easing support person policy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Thursday, North Alabama Medical Center will be easing its support person policy.
Inpatients will be limited to one well support person per day during specific hours.
- Adult patients: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Critical care patients: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Obstetric patients: Support person will join the patient when admitted to the hospital and be allowed to stay overnight with the patient.
- Pediatric patients: Support person(s) will join the patient when admitted to the hospital and be allowed to stay overnight with the patient. (Pediatric patients age 10 and under are permitted two support persons.)
Updated guidelines
- All visitors must be 16 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility. The support person must provide their own mask.
- Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
- Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
- We continue to screen everyone who enters our facilities for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.
- Emergency room patients will be permitted one support person. The support person must remain with the patient while at the hospital.
- Outpatient surgery and cath lab patients will be permitted one support person. The support person must remain in the patient’s room while at the hospital.
- Pre-admission testing patients and outpatient procedure patients will be permitted one support person. The support person must remain in the lobby during the testing/procedure.
NAMC has been operating under a zero-visitor protocol since March 20.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.