Huntingdon College to welcome students back to class Aug. 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon College plans to welcome students back for in class instruction on Aug. 10.
“There’s speculation that there could be a second wave of this later in the fall, winter. So coming back on August the tenth gives us an opportunity to complete the fall semester before Thanksgiving. So we can send students home for Thanksgiving and they’ll have the whole month of December to be home before we come back for a second semester in 2021,” says Anthony Lee, Senior Vice President for Student and Institutional Development.
The college has established a health and wellness task force to develop policies and procedures to keep students and staff safe. Students will learn about the new protocol during the college’s summer experience, which will be held virtually this year.
Lee says Huntingdon’s small size gives them an advantage.
“With only 800 roughly students and 200 faculty and staff, you know, we can put things in place in a smaller environment to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, I think a lot easier than an institution that has 30,000 students,” he said.
Because the campus closed in March, Huntingdon had to reimburse students for room and board. That amounted to $800,000. Through the CARES Act, Huntingdon was able to make up $600,000 of that.
Emergency financial aid grants are also available for Huntingdon students through the CARES Act. You can apply now. Look for more information here.
