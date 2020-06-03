George Floyd honored in mural in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As protests continue worldwide, downtown Birmingham now has a mural honoring George Floyd.
The mural is in front of Wheelhouse Salon on 3rd Avenue North.
Wheelhouse Salon was one of the businesses that was damaged when protests Sunday night turned violent. However, owner Johnny Grimes says he sympathizes with protesters.
“Our thought was that we had to board it up with ugly plywood so let’s make a statement," he said. "Let’s send a message that we too support the movement and we stand in solidarity with our African American brothers and sisters. We just hope that it’s not all for nothing.”
