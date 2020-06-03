Downtown Huntsville protest ends with riot gas, arrests

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 3, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 11:08 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people were at Big Spring Park Wednesday evening to protest the use of police force following the death of George Floyd.

The protest remained peaceful throughout the evening. However, police deployed riot gas after it ended when the crowd wouldn’t disperse. No injuries were reported.

A police spokesman said more than 20 people were detained. They could face charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief or unlawful assembly.

Before the scene escalated in the evening, several members of the NAACP spoke when the protest first started. They’re demanding statewide changes in the way police use force. Not only are they protesting for George Floyd, but they’re also encouraging law enforcement to change the way they use force.

The NAACP sent a list of 10 demands to law enforcement agencies this week.

That list reads:

1. Create a Citizens Review Board, Police Trial Board, or Accountability Review Board for the public to have permanent presence/seats and have subpoena power.

2. Release all body camera, citizens, and business camera footage; and 911 call audio to public.

3. Immediately release the names of all officers, supervisors involved in all shootings.

4. Release and/or create Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s:

  • To de-escalate conflict with person with weapon present and/or drawn
  • To clarify the “Shoot to Kill” or “Shoot to Injure” decisions
  • To remove corrupt officers
  • To de-escalate conflict of excessive force situations
  • To provide medical attention for shot or injured suspects
  • To test officers in shooting for alcohol and chemical substance

5. Every minority shooting requires an elevated level of investigation within the city, county, state, national law enforcement.

6. Increase the use of special prosecutors when potential hate crimes are present.

7. Implement implicit bias training for interacting with persons of color to include racial sensitivity, diversity training, and de-escalation strategies.

8. Enhance the collection of data on fatalities involving police officers.

9. Discourage so called “citizen’s arrest” or escalating or confronting acts within the community.

10. Interact and team up with the NAACP and other organizations that promote public safety and good citizenship of the public.

Protest underway in downtown Huntsville

