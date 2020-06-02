Warm and muggy tonight with increasing rain chances this week

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight with warm and muggy low temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Hotter air will move in tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday afternoon through the early evening, locally heavy rainfall may be possible with some storms.
Higher dew points and moisture settle in by Thursday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms looking likely for Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover and rain showers on Thursday will keep temps slightly cooler in the low to middle 80s. Friday will be hot with highs near 90 and isolated showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend is looking hot as well for now with highs in the lower 90s, the pattern looks mainly dry for the time being.
We will be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal over the next few days and will monitor for any potential impacts to the Tennessee Valley.
