UPDATE: Sheffield shooting victim, suspect identified

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The suspect and victim have been identified in Monday’s Sheffield shooting.
Jonathan Eugene Nipper, age 38, was shot and killed at 304 South Columbia Avenue on Monday morning.
Mario Leshawn Richardson, age 39, was arrested and charged with murder.
Police say they have responded to issues previously between these two individuals, but things escalated more recently.
Nipper was alive when police arrived but died at Helen Keller Hospital in result of three gunshot wounds to the back.
A motive is not known at this time.
ORIGINAL: One man is dead and another remains in police custody after an early morning shooting on Monday.
According to our partners at times daily, the shooting happened at 304 South Columbia Avenue which was not the home of either person involved in the altercation.
Police Chief Ricky Terry hasn’t released the names of the men.
“We don’t know exactly what the dispute was over,” Terry said. “These two guys have been going at it for years with an ongoing dispute. We don’t know at this point what escalated it.”
The suspect hasn’t formally been charged, but is in custody. The victim was taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield where he died.
Terry said the handgun used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.
Charges are expected to be filed on Tuesday.
