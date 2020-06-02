TVPA working to raise money to remove Confederate statue outside Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A campaign to remove the Confederate monument from the Madison County courthouse is recirculating as protests continue across the country.
It's the second time in less than three years the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is advocating to remove the statue of a uniformed Confederate soldier with a rifle off the Madison County Courthouse grounds. But a law signed by Governor Kay Ivey in 2017 requires people to pay up if a Jim Crow-era statue is removed.
In 2017 the governor signed the Memorial Preservation Act; it prevents the removal of historic statues of more than 40 years from public spaces.
Under this law, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has the authority to fine a city $25,000 for each violation.
David Odom with the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is working to raise money to pay for the fine to show county leaders people are ready for it to be moved.
“Raising the money does a couple of things,” said Odom. “It sends the message that the community is ready for this, but it also removes one more barrier to local government taking action. We don't want them to say, 'well we didn't budget 25k for this.' The community will raise 25k overnight if they think local government will actually take action.”
The campaign organizers currently have raised more than $4,000. However, even if they raise the $25,000 needed to pay the fine, it is not clear if local government will agree to remove it from the courthouse.
We reached out to County Chairman Dale Strong about the fundraising campaign, he wouldn't comment only cited state law.
A link to the Go Fund Me page can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.