Summer temperatures closing in on the Valley

Happy Tuesday! It is warmer out there this morning and this heat and humidity will continue to build this week.
A bump in humidity has many of us waking up to temperatures into the mid 60s, even a few upper 60s, this morning. That is just about, or above the normal for this time of the year. Today is looking like a typical early June day, with high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, moderate humidity levels, and potential for some afternoon clouds. Wind today will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Enjoy the “seasonable” temperatures while you can because we are in for a long warm-up as we move towards the weekend.
High temperatures will increase day by day this week as will our humidity levels. It also is likely that Huntsville will see its first 90-degree day, maybe even more than one, at some point over the next week. Wednesday will bring us high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s with a few isolated storm chances. There is a much better chance at afternoon storms on Thursday and again on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.