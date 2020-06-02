Summer temperatures closing in on the Valley

A bump in humidity has many of us waking up to temperatures into the mid 60s, even a few upper 60s, this morning. That is just about, or above the normal for this time of the year. Today is looking like a typical early June day, with high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, moderate humidity levels, and potential for some afternoon clouds. Wind today will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Enjoy the “seasonable” temperatures while you can because we are in for a long warm-up as we move towards the weekend.