State inmate escapes Decatur facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that Michael Glenn Kimbrough escaped from the Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur at approximately 5:15 p.m. Turesday.
If you have any information on his whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement or call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
Kimbrough is 38 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and has tattoos.
He was last seen wearing a black tank top with black jeans.
He was serving a 25-year sentence for a robbery conviction in 2004.
