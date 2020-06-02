Pedestrian accident in Scottsboro leads to 1 death

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Jersey man was killed this week after an accident in Scottsboro.
On June 1, the Scottsboro Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 23,000 block of John T. Reid Parkway. Witnesses stated that the victim was on the side of the road working in the engine compartment of his 18 wheeler.
The victim appeared to fall/stumble backwards into the moving lane of traffic and was struck by a passerby. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The victim has been identified as Albert Sarpong, 47 of New Jersey.
Notifications have been made to Mr. Sarpong’s family.
No other information is available at this time.
