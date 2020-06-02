Man had gun at Huntsville protest, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday night’s protest in downtown Huntsville was peaceful for the majority of the evening but later turned more aggressive.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Big Spring Park and eventually marched to the Madison County Courthouse.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said protesters refused to leave after law enforcement ordered them to disperse around 6:30 p.m.
McMurray said after protesters refused to leave when the protest was supposed to be over, police used force to disband demonstrators.
Officers set off gas canisters to help separate the crowd as well. One of them sent smoke billowing into the air. The second contained smoke and an irritant that is different from tear gas.
Police say two people had guns, which is illegal at protest.
They arrested Owen Eason at the protest. Police say he tried to fire a gun at people.
Eason is charged with possession of a firearm at a demonstration.
There is a warrant for a second person who was seen with a gun.
