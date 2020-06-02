Food Bank of North Alabama needs donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food Bank of North Alabama is hosting mobile food banks around the area to help people during this tough time.
The food bank at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Huntsville has been able to stay stocked thanks to the help of companies like Publix that have made large donations.
However, monetary donations can also be a huge help.
“Right now, because the supply is still a little bit not as active as it has been, it’s still a good option to donate to us online. In part, that gets the food quicker, and it also helps us be able to pick exactly what we need. People can still donate at the Vernon Avenue site, it just takes us a little longer because we don’t have volunteers coming in to sort that food,” said food bank executive director Shirley Schofield.
Click here to donate to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
If you’re in need of food assistance, you’re encouraged to reach out to the food bank. You can find more information here.
