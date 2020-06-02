First 90-degree day for Huntsville in 2020 expected this week!

It has been a tumultuous start to 2020 both in the news and in the weather. The start to 2020 has brought many weather extremes to the Tennessee Valley.
We have recorded our wettest 5-month start to a year. February was the 4th wettest on record. March was the 7th wettest ever recorded. January through March turned in the 4th warmest 3 month start to a year on record.
While it has still be a very warm start to 2020, we have yet to reach 90-degrees in Huntsville. In fact, this is the latest we have gone into a year without seeing a 90-degree temperature since 2003! That year we saw our first 90-degree day on June 11. The 30-year average (1990-2019) for Huntsville’s first 90-degree day is May 21.
The 90-degree dry spell looks like it will come to an end at some point over the next week. Today, Tuesday, will be a close call as our afternoon temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will be close as well, but it is more likely that we will have a shot at 90-degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon may limit the amount of afternoon heat.
While many of you get outside to enjoy the heat, make sure you are staying hydrated and using sunscreen! UV Levels are at an 11 out of 11, meaning that a sunburn may occur in just a few minutes.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.