First Baptist Church to invite congregation to recite Birmingham Pledge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You've likely seen the hashtags online for black lives matter. But another way of expressing racial equality is circulating here in Madison County.
And it’s the Birmingham Pledge, basically pledging to treat all people with dignity and respect regardless of race.
The senior pastor for First Baptist Church of Huntsville tells us he is welcoming his congregation to recite it this Sunday.
“I hope that we will leave here not satisfied. Not satisfied, ‘ok we did the pledge, we heard a sermon on racism, let’s go do take out lunch.’ I do hope we leave committed to something substantive. And next week we’re going to offer it to our church some suggestions around the city of some substantive things you can do to make a difference,” Pastor Travis Collins said.
Pastor Collins says in light of nationwide protests, he has changed his sermon plans to inspire unity and equality.
He says several other pastors in Madison County are planning on doing the same with their congregations.
