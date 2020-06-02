Building owner has Clinton Row Shops boarded up ahead of Wednesday’s rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The sound of nail guns could be heard for nearly eight hours in downtown Huntsville on Tuesday.
The owner of Clinton Row Shops and Downtown Self Storage says he’s not taking any chances.
"I’m just afraid if somebody’s really agitated. And they’re from Birmingham or Nashville I hear, then they’ve got no investment downtown, they’ve got no investment in Huntsville and I’m just sitting here exposed. These windows have been here since 1925,” David Johnston said.
Johnston tells us after seeing the protest end in gas grenades Monday night, he made the decision to board everything up before Wednesday’s rally.
"They’re not plate glass so if somebody threw a brick through there it’s the kind of glass that could rip you right open,” Johnston said.
So the 18 retail shops in the building will be closed all day Wednesday.
The owner of the clothing shop, Silhouette says although it’s tough losing a day of sales, boarding up the building is better than seeing it destroyed.
"I would be devastated actually if that happened. I worked so hard for my shop. I would be very, very sad,” Frida Morel said.
Remus Vowden has walked the streets of downtown Huntsville to protest George Floyds death the past four days.
He says destroying property is not the way to show support for Floyd.
"Once the marching stops I leave. Because I know that if there’s nowhere for the energy to go, those who are here for other ulterior motives are going to start to ignite some type of movement and use that energy for negativity,” Vowden said.
Vowden says he plans to march everyday until the other officers who were involved are charged.
“I’m here for a message. America needs to change.”
