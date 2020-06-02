Athens Saturday Market returns this weekend

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Saturday Market is back this weekend.
You can purchase fresh produce, baked goods, music, art and crafts at the Green Street Pavilion.
Athens Main Street executive director Tere Richardson says it can be a good way to get outside, shop local, and still stay 6 feet apart.
“If you ever needed music, now is the time. Come down, we’ve got our rockers and our picnic tables social distanced so you can get some beignets and be social distanced and really have a nice time and support our local farmers and artisans,” said Richardson.
The market is every Saturday through August beginning this week at Green Street Pavilion. You can shop from 8 a.m. until noon.
