Alabama A&M receives federal grant to purchase new, electric buses

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - Alabama A&M is in the market for new, electric buses following some good news this week.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Monday approximately $130 million in grants will be awarded to fund low or no emission programs around the country.
Alabama A&M University will receive funds to purchase zero-emission electric buses, which will replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life. The total amount of the grant is $2,229,189.
“These grants will help communities nationwide deploy the next generation of bus technology to enhance their transportation system,” said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“Since its establishment, FTA’s Low-No Emission grant program has funded over $409 million in new buses, infrastructure, and training, strengthening America’s economy in a fast-growing industry,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.
The Low-No competitive grant program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.
