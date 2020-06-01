Video, images from Birmingham protests that ended with vandalism, damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests that began with a peaceful rally of unity at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham ended with smashed doors and windows, vandalized buildings, and reports of journalists hurt.
The protests are in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. That former officer has been charged with murder.
This is a video of part of the vandalism Sunday night as protesters smashed glass doors and windows in possibly a dozen buildings along 19th Street, 20th Street and a 5th Avenue in downtown.
At one point people broke into the Alabama Power Museum.
The protests in Birmingham lasted for about eight hours on Sunday going past midnight into Monday morning.
