U.S. 231 bridge construction begins

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live near Brindlee Mountain, you might have heard or felt work starting on U.S. 231.
Crews started drilling down Monday. Workers are building two-lane bridges over the unstable part of the mountain.
Heavy rainfall in February sent the mountain sliding again.
“What they’re doing right now is drilling for the foundations for the bridge. What they’re doing is drilling down about 15 feet into the solid rock underneath the landslide. They’re going to construct massive caissons, or drilled shafts that will support the bridge structure,” said Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The goal is to finish before Dec. 2.
The incentive is $2.5 million plus $50,000 for each day the project finishes ahead of schedule.
