Sunday night crash near Arab claims 1 life

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Arab has taken the life of a Guntersville woman.
At 9 p.m. on Sunday, 21-year-old Brianna Alexus Vaughn crossed the centerline of Alabama Highway 69 in her 2001 Infiniti and struck a 1998 GMC Envoy. The crash was located two miles south of Arab.
Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was injured and transported to Marshall North Hospital.
Nothing further is available as the ALEA Trooper investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.