Robert E. Lee statue taken down at Lee High School

Robert E. Lee statue taken down at Lee High School
By WSFA Staff | June 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 10:48 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is down at Lee High School on Ann Street.

A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene and found the statue no longer on its pedestal. Officials stood the statue up beside the pedestal.

The statue of Robert E. Lee is down at Lee High School on Ann Street.
The statue of Robert E. Lee is down at Lee High School on Ann Street. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Statue of Robert E. Lee down at Montgomery's Lee High School
Statue of Robert E. Lee down at Montgomery's Lee High School

The statue was then placed in the back of a pick-up truck and driven away from the school. A crowd that had gathered at the scene applauded as it was driven away.

Crews load Robert E. Lee statue into truck at Lee High School

WSFA 12 News is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.